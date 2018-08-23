Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 24, 2018

August 23, 2018

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER August 24 9:30 a.m. 1—Devivo v Devivo – Matthew John Fero – Fero & Ingersoll – Allen & O’Brien – Rosemarie Merante 2—Jones v Jones – Christiano Gallant – Pro Se 3—Raeder-Edgell v Edgell – Ross and Gould-Ross – Bette M Gould – Marafioti Marafioti – Stephen Maxwell Jacobstein 4—Crandall v Crandall – Sharon Ann ...

