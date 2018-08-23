Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 13, 2018

August 23, 2018

Deeds   Recorded August 13, 2018                 68   N/A KAYE, ROBERT H et ano to GENESEE WEST PROPERTIES LLC et ano Property Address: , Liber: 12066  Page: 489 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1   Brighton MAGIN, LAURA M to GERMANO, JAMES S Property Address: 60 BRADFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12066  Page: 499 Tax Account: 137.14-3-32 Full Sale Price: $1 LAIRD, ROBERT D et ano to KONDRATENKO, OLENA  et ano Property Address: ...

