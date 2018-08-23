Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Ricky A.

Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Ricky A.

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Neglect – Post-traumatic stress – Domestic violence Matter of Ricky A. CAF 17-00800 Appealed from Family Court, Wayne County Background: The father appealed from an order that determined that he neglected the subject children. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed that the evidence demonstrated that the father suffers from untreated post-traumatic ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo