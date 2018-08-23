Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   LAWHORN, TYRONE 62 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $131.00 LEACH, VALERIE J 200 GLENWOOD AVENUE APARTMENT C, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 LEONARD, WHITNEY A 29 MELROSE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

