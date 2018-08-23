Don't Miss
Manafort juror says 1 holdout prevented 18-count conviction

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY August 23, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — A juror in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial says a lone holdout prevented the jury from convicting the onetime Trump campaign chairman on all 18 counts. Jurors repeatedly tried to persuade the holdout to "look at the paper trail" but she insisted there was reasonable doubt, juror Paula Duncan told Fox News. "We didn't want ...

