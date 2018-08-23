Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Matrimonial Matters: Relationship issues and the court

Matrimonial Matters: Relationship issues and the court

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft August 23, 2018 0

Two months ago, Queens County Family Court Judge John M. Hunt issued a decision that merits attention from lawyers as well as court personnel. The case is Maliha A. v. Onu M. [2018 Slip Op 28188, June 19, 2018]. The parties had broken up after being involved in a romantic relationship. Petitioner filed for an Order ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo