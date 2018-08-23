Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 13, 2018                 103   Brighton MORAN, LINNEA J & MORAN, PATRICK C Property Address: 206 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2203 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $119,000.00 MCMAHON, JOSEPH P Property Address: 135 FIELDSTON TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2233 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $20,000.00   Brockport MORRIS, KEITH A & MORRIS, SHIRLI Property Address: 18 SCARLET PINE CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9651 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

