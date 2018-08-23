Don't Miss
Official: Cohen called NY tax officials soon after subpoena

By: The Associated Press DAVID KLEPPER August 23, 2018 0

ALBANY — Michael Cohen personally called tax officials in New York on the same day he received a subpoena from state investigators looking into the Trump Foundation. A state official confirmed the call from the former personal attorney and "fixer" for President Donald Trump, but would not divulge the details of the exchange, which came Wednesday ...

