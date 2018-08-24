DA’s Office uses ice cream social to help Boys & Girls Club

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff DIANA LOUISE CARTER August 24, 2018 0

Dozens of downtown workers flocked to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office Friday afternoon. Not for a legal issue, but for the ice cream. At least twice a year during the warm months, District Attorney Sandra Doorley holds a fundraising ice cream social to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. Doorley is on the ...

