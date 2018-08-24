Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Joint venture: Bianchi v. Midtown Reporting Service

Fourth Department – Joint venture: Bianchi v. Midtown Reporting Service

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Joint venture Corporate structure - Recovery Bianchi v. Midtown Reporting Service CA 17-00387 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action to recover distributions from a partnership agreement alleging fraud, breach of contract, and an accounting. The plaintiffs agreed to consolidate their business with the defendant, an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo