Fourth Department – Negligence: Ball v. Caesar

Fourth Department – Negligence: Ball v. Caesar

August 24, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Motor vehicle accident – Sole proximate cause Ball v. Caesar CA 17-02233 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained by her infant son in a motor vehicle accident. At the time of the accident, the child was in the care ...

