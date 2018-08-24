Don't Miss
Home / Law / John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 10th time

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 10th time

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2018 0

ALBANY — John Lennon's killer has been denied parole for a 10th time and will remain behind bars for at least two more years. Mark David Chapman appeared before New York's parole board on Wednesday. In a denial decision obtained by The Associated Press Thursday, the board said it had determined Chapman's release "would be incompatible ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo