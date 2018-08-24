Don't Miss
Legal Loop: Another New York court weighs in on access to cell phone geolocation data

Legal Loop: Another New York court weighs in on access to cell phone geolocation data

By: Nicole Black August 24, 2018 0

Last week I wrote about a case that I came across while conducting research for the annual update of the Thomson Reuter’s substantive criminal law book that I co-author, “Criminal Law in New York.” That case, People v. Jiles, 158 A.D.3d 75 (4th Dept. 2017), concluded that a warrant was not needed to obtain historical ...

