Trump Organization executive granted immunity in federal probe of Cohen

Trump Organization executive granted immunity in federal probe of Cohen

By: The Washington Post CAROL D. LEONNIG, DEVLIN BARRETT and ROSALIND S. HELDERMAN August 24, 2018 0

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was one of the executives who helped arrange $420,000 in payments to President Donald Trump's longtime attorney Michael Cohen to help reimburse him for hush money he paid an adult-film star. Weisselberg, who got his start working for the president's father, was granted immunity by federal investigators ...

