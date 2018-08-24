Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump vs. Sessions: The feud intensifies

Trump vs. Sessions: The feud intensifies

By: The Associated Press JILL COLVIN and CATHERINE LUCEY August 24, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday to investigate his perceived enemies, as the long-running feud between the men bled into another day. Responding to Sessions' declaration that he would not be influenced by politics, Trump tweeted that Sessions must "look into all of the corruption on the 'other side,'" adding:  ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo