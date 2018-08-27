Don't Miss
Case against colleges close to settled

Former student sued after being expelled

By: Bennett Loudon August 27, 2018 0

A settlement is close in a federal lawsuit filed against Hobart and William Smith Colleges by a former student who was accused of sexual misconduct with a co-ed and expelled. In September 2017, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford dismissed most claims made by the plaintiff, Matthew Rolph. According to the online docket for the U.S. District ...

