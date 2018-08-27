Clair G. Bopp | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2018 0

Clair G. Bopp has joined the Rochester office of Bond, Schoeneck & King as an associate attorney. Bopp practices in civil litigation with a concentration in medical malpractice defense, has experience defending hospitals, physicians, dentists, nurses, nursing homes and other ancillary medical care providers. She handles all aspects of litigated medical malpractice matters, including pre-suit discovery, ...

