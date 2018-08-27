Don't Miss
Home / Law / Decades of shared history for Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

Decades of shared history for Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO August 27, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh first crossed paths over plates of beef stroganoff, shepherd's pie and chicken cubes in a thick, yellow sauce. They weren't business meals. They shared lunch period at their elite private high school. Now, the two may dine together for decades, this time at the Supreme Court. If Kavanaugh is ...

