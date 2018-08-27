Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Gregory Barkstrom | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Gregory Barkstrom | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2018 0

Gregory Barkstrom has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as director of real estate development. Barkstrom will manage the company’s real estate assets and have responsibility for evaluating and managing future development opportunities for the company. Barkstrom has more than 25 years of experience in real estate and he has extensive knowledge in all aspects of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo