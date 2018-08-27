Don't Miss
Home / Law / In victory for unions, judge overturns key parts of Trump executive orders

In victory for unions, judge overturns key parts of Trump executive orders

By: The Washington Post LISA REIN August 27, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Unions representing federal workers on Saturday declared victory in what they have described as an assault by the Trump administration after a federal judge struck down key provisions of a set of executive orders aimed at making it easier to fire employees and weaken their representation. The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo