Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Jennifer M. Schwartzott | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Jennifer M. Schwartzott | Bond, Schoeneck & King

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2018 0

Jennifer M. Schwartzott has joined the Rochester office of Bond, Schoeneck & King. Schwartzott has substantial experience in complex multi-party litigation and class actions. She focuses on the defense of medical malpractice claims of behalf of hospitals, physicians, nurses, physician's assistants and other medical providers; labor and employment law claims on behalf of public and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo