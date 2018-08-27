Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Second Amendment: United States v. Jimenez

August 27, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Second Amendment Felony conviction – Intermediate scrutiny United States v. Jimenez 17-287-cr Judges Pooler, Raggi, and Droney Background: The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition after having been dishonorably discharged from the military. He challenges the validity of 18 USC § 922(g)(6) under the Second Amendment. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The ...

