Don't Miss
Home / Law / HairZoo files for bankruptcy

HairZoo files for bankruptcy

Three of 10 locations expected to close

By: Bennett Loudon August 28, 2018 0

HairZoo, the styling salon business that operates 10 locations in the Rochester area, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close at three locations in the next 30 to 60 days. The company started in 1975 by Gary Reed and his wife, Elaine, employs about 50 people, and workers at the locations that close ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo