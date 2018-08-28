Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 16, 2018

Mortgages filed August 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 16, 2018                 75   Brighton CARROLL, STEPHEN D Property Address: 108 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2202 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $159,556.00   Brockport KRUZYNSKI, MARK B & KRUZYNSKI, STEPHANIE K Property Address: 52 BROOKDALE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2306 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $189,504.00   Churchville RESCH, SUSAN M Property Address: 7193 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9511 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo