Don't Miss
Home / News / Mueller prosecutors ask to admit evidence of alleged past ‘bad acts’ by Paul Manafort in DC trial

Mueller prosecutors ask to admit evidence of alleged past ‘bad acts’ by Paul Manafort in DC trial

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu  August 28, 2018 0

Prosecutors and attorneys for Paul Manafort are set to appear Tuesday morning in federal court in Washington to argue over whether evidence of his alleged past "bad acts" should be shown to jurors at his September trial. Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to introduce such evidence, arguing it ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo