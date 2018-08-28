Don't Miss
Home / News / Officers suspended for alleged misconduct

Officers suspended for alleged misconduct

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2018 0

Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren and Police Chief Michael Ciminelli announced Tuesday that they have asked Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley to review the conduct of two police officers who were allegedly involved in an unlawful arrest with an excessive use of force. Both officers are facing internal charges and have been suspended without pay pending ...

