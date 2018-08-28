Don't Miss
Sen. Lindsey Graham says any new attorney general must let special counsel Mueller finish his job

By: The Washington Post John Wagner and Gabriel Pogrund  August 28, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump replaces Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his new nominee would have to promise the Senate that he would allow special counsel Robert Mueller to complete his investigation. Graham raised eyebrows last week when he seemed to give Trump his blessing to fire Sessions, ...

