Don't Miss
Home / News / 1993 World Trade Center bomber sues over prison faith rights

1993 World Trade Center bomber sues over prison faith rights

By: The Associated Press Kathleen Foody August 29, 2018 0

DENVER (AP) — A Muslim man serving a life sentence for his role in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center wants a judge to determine that federal prison officials violated his religious rights by failing to provide meals strictly conforming to his beliefs and access to an imam of the same denomination. The two-day ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo