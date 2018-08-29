Don't Miss
California abolishes money bail with a landmark law

California abolishes money bail with a landmark law

But some reformers think it creates new problems

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn  August 29, 2018 0

California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark criminal justice bill into law Tuesday making the state the first to abolish cash bail, transitioning toward a system that gives judges discretion to decide who can go home and who must stay in jail pending trial. Rather than having to buy their release through a bail bondsman ...

