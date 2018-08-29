Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded August 17, 2018                 97   Brighton BATTAGLIA, NANCY A to PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES INC Property Address: 4 CARDIFF PARK, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12069  Page: 259 Tax Account: 122.16-1-45 Full Sale Price: $123,486 MARCHAND, PHILIPPE  to GOOD, PAMELA  et ano Property Address: 82 HEMINGWAY DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 12069  Page: 51 Tax Account: 136.08-2-47 Full Sale Price: $150,000 BRUMM, ALISON E et ano to CASA, MARISA Property Address: 143 PELHAM ...

