Federal Tax Liens for August 17, 2018

Federal Tax Liens for August 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   SANSAVERINO, MICHAEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,796.13 THOMAS, DRAKE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,214.72 TOMANI, MADONNA R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $108,005.61 TSH LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $123,084.45 TURNER, IVY E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,107.26 DELIVERING SALES AND MANAGEMENT INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $107,807.11 INN ON BROADWAY LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $50,235.69 MCCARTHY, DAVID ...

