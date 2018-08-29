Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Marvin

Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Marvin

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving while intoxicated Circumstantial evidence People v. Marvin KA 16-00188 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the standard on appeal for determining whether a conviction ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo