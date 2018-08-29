Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Oliver

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Meaningful representation – Sentencing – Plea People v. Oliver KA 17-01157 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of one count of sex trafficking. He contends that the court erred in denying his motion to vacate the judgment because he was ...

