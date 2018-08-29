Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Neulander

August 29, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder New trial – Improper juror conduct – Text messaging People v. Neulander KA 16-02210 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and tampering with physical evidence, as well as the denial of his Article 440 motion. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and granted a ...

