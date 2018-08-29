Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 17, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 17, 2018

August 29, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   MURRAY, COLEMAN 254 RICHARD STREET APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: GP SELECT PROPERTIES Amount: $4,717.00 A&J CAMP WHOLESALE FOODS INC 28 TEAL DRIVE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 Favor: CADLEROCK JOINT VENTURE LP Attorney: WARD JEFFREY H Amount: $203,287.02 WHELHAN&FERRO ...

