Mechanic's Liens for August 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2018 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   BILL GRAYS INC Favor: FIRST CHOICE GLASS Amount: $31,335 Property Address: 1161 NORTH GREECE ROAD GREECE ELM STREET VENTURES LLC Favor: DV BROWN & ASSOCIATES INC Amount: $23,486 Property Address: ...

