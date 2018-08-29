Don't Miss
News media hesitate to use ‘lie’ for Trump’s misstatements

By: The Associated Press David Bauder August 29, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has been accused of dishonesty, spreading falsehoods, misrepresenting facts, distorting news, passing on inaccuracies and being loose with the truth. But does he lie? It's a loaded word, and some Trump critics believe major news organizations are too timid to use it. The Washington Post, which has documented more ...

