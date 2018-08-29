Don't Miss
Referral services get confidentiality protection

California case led to changes

By: Bennett Loudon August 29, 2018 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week signed a new law that provides attorney-client privilege to lawyer referral services. Each year thousands of New Yorkers turn to the state’s 20 lawyer referral services (LRS) to help find an attorney for both civil and criminal matters. While providing information to LRS staffers about their case, those consumers often provide ...

