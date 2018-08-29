Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – 2255 motion: Massey v. United States

Second Circuit – 2255 motion: Massey v. United States

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit 2255 motion Crime of violence, Armed Career Criminal Act Massey v. United States 17-1676 Judges Wesley, Chin, and Furman Background: The petitioner appealed from an order denying his motion for habeas relief. After granting his motion for leave to file a successive 2255 motion, the district court concluded that, although the petitioner ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo