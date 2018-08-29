Don't Miss
Home / News / Three sentenced for robberies

Three sentenced for robberies

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2018 0

Three people have been sentenced for their roles in several Rochester-area armed robberies. Jonathan Middlebrooks, 22, Nasir Perez, 20, and Deborah Siegel-Edelman, 22, all of Rochester, were convicted of aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery and sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Middlebrooks and Perez were also convicted of aiding and abetting the possession ...

