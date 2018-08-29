Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump, without citing evidence, says China hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails

Trump, without citing evidence, says China hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails

By: The Washington Post John Wagner  August 29, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump asserted early Wednesday, without citing evidence, that Hillary Clinton's emails were hacked by China, and he said the Justice Department and FBI risked losing their credibility if they did not look into the matter. Writing on Twitter, Trump alleged that much of the former secretary of state's email that was hacked ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo