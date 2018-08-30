Don't Miss
Austin P. Judkins | joined Boylan Code

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2018

Austin P. Judkins has joined Boylan Code as an associate, concentrating his practice in entity selection and formation, and business transactions. Judkins received a bachelor of arts degree SUNY Geneseo and a master of science degree from the University of Tennessee. He received his juris doctor degree from the Syracuse University College of Law. Prior ...

