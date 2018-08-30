Don't Miss
Home / Law / Experts: Unusual factors in ex-Texas cop’s murder conviction

Experts: Unusual factors in ex-Texas cop’s murder conviction

By: The Associated Press CLAUDIA LAUER August 30, 2018 0

Every case is unique, as is every jury. But experts say several factors seemed to stack up against former Texas police officer Roy Oliver this week when, in an extremely rare outcome, he was convicted of murder for a shooting that occurred while he was on duty. Criminal justice experts tell The Associated Press that fewer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo