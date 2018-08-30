Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Intentional tort: Ray v. Stockton

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Intentional tort Wrongful means – Erroneous jury instruction Ray v. Stockton CA 17-00423 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for tortious interference with prospective economic advantage, tortious interference with economic relations, and prima facie tort against the director of human resources for New York State ...

