Home / News / John McCain’s mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way

John McCain’s mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way

By: The Associated Press Darlene Superville August 30, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain's rebellious streak didn't come out of nowhere. His mother, Roberta, had a habit of speeding behind the wheel and racking up tickets. When told during a trip to Europe that she was too old to rent a car, she went out and bought a Peugeot. Her son once answered the ...

