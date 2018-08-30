Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 20, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 20, 2018

August 30, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   FRANK, MARYLEIGH 21 WEBSTER CRESCENT, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,439.94 GILBERT, ANNA 467 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP & ...

