Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   PANYASITH, SHAWN T 10 HORATIO LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $1,266.31 RAFOTH, DONALD G 38 FRANCES STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF ...

