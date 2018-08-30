Don't Miss
Kavanaugh’s support for surveilling Americans raises concern

By: The Associated Press DAN SEWELL August 30, 2018 0

CINCINNATI — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has frequently supported giving the U.S. government wide latitude in the name of national security, including the secret collection of personal data from Americans. It's a subject Democrats plan to grill Kavanaugh about during his confirmation hearings scheduled to begin Tuesday. Beyond his writings as an appeals court judge, ...

