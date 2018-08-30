Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 20, 2018

Mortgages filed August 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 20, 2018                 115   Brighton SMITH, CONOR & SMITH, JAMES R Property Address: 36 HOLLOWAY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2773 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $25,000.00   Brockport TREESE, JAMI L & TREESE, JOSHUA M Property Address: 7436 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9429 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $126,262.00 BERRY, ALLAN R & BERRY, JEAN M Property Address: 39 ALLEN ST, BROCKPORT, NY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo