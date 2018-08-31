Don't Miss
Home / Law / Animal advocates seek USDA records

Animal advocates seek USDA records

Groups want agency to post records online

By: Bennett Loudon August 31, 2018 0

The Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C., and the Farm Sanctuary, in Watkins Glen, Schuyler County, are suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to compel the agency to proactively post documents online regarding compliance with rules on the humane slaughter of farm animals. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Rochester on Aug. 23 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo